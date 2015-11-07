Teachers in America are now training to take out school shooters

The United States has more mass shootings than any other country, with schools being the second-most common target. School shootings have become so commonplace that teachers are now training for them.

ALICE — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — is an organisation that offers training for handling active shooter situations. During training sessions, one participant is chosen to act as the shooter, while the other participants are taught how to handle the situation. The company offers different levels of training according to age-appropriateness.

“I think it’s unfortunate, that, as a society, we have to prepare for something like this,” David Heineman, the principal of Groveland Elementary School in Pennsylvania, told INSIDER. “Our hope is that we never have to use it, but we do have to be prepared.”

The training given to teachers, school administrators, and high school students includes the “counter” measure, which means, at last resort, fighting back against a shooter. This measure is particularly controversial, and some schools therefore only implement certain parts of the training, especially for younger children.

“How do you tell a parent that I picked your kid to attack?” said Lyndell Davis, the principal of Truman High School in Pennsylvania. “We’re always concerned about our students and their safety, and I’m not 100% sure if that’s the best way — to attack — to keep our students safe.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and video by Adam Banicki

