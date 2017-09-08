Teachers share 19 things they'd love to tell their students but can't

Please just know that I love teaching and I sincerely want to help you. But I can't help you if you don't put in the effort. I chose this job because I'm passionate and hardworking and I know my s--t, and I will help you get to where you need to be. But you need to meet me halfway.

You may not realise how important it is to do well in school. You grew up in a tiny apartment in a horrible neighbourhood, your parents aren't educated, you're working 18 hour-days, and your neighbours are selling drugs -- and maybe you think this is all normal, but it's not, and you have a chance to get out of this.

But you're not taking that chance. And I don't know what you think your life is going to be like if you don't graduate high school and go to college, but you're not going to get out of the South Bronx -- you'll be surrounded in this unsafe, crime-ridden neighbourhood, it will be the same thing with your own kids.

It's so frustrating because education opens so many doors, and people around the world would kill to have this educational opportunity. Malala was shot in the freaking head for it. And you're just throwing it all away, and that makes me want to tear my hair out.