Teachers share 19 things they'd love to tell their students but can't

To maintain order in the classroom — and to keep their jobs — there are some things teachers just can’t tell their students, even if they want to.
But some of these things, while perhaps controversial, could end up being a service to young people, if only someone would just tell them.
So we asked teachers everywhere to weigh in on the one thing they’d love to tell their students but can’t, and more than 50 teachers shared their insights.
We’ve (anonymously) included some of the most constructive thoughts here:
What is important is the life skills you learn while completing the tasks in class.
You learn how to argue effectively and communicate with different types of people. You learn how to listen to others and respond respectfully. You learn so much that you don't even realise because it seems disguised by homework and essays. But really, you are learning to be independent adults more than you know.
Please just know that I love teaching and I sincerely want to help you. But I can't help you if you don't put in the effort. I chose this job because I'm passionate and hardworking and I know my s--t, and I will help you get to where you need to be. But you need to meet me halfway.
You may not realise how important it is to do well in school. You grew up in a tiny apartment in a horrible neighbourhood, your parents aren't educated, you're working 18 hour-days, and your neighbours are selling drugs -- and maybe you think this is all normal, but it's not, and you have a chance to get out of this.
But you're not taking that chance. And I don't know what you think your life is going to be like if you don't graduate high school and go to college, but you're not going to get out of the South Bronx -- you'll be surrounded in this unsafe, crime-ridden neighbourhood, it will be the same thing with your own kids.
It's so frustrating because education opens so many doors, and people around the world would kill to have this educational opportunity. Malala was shot in the freaking head for it. And you're just throwing it all away, and that makes me want to tear my hair out.
All the standardised testing we do is so insignificant to who you will become.
Your elementary years won't have a tremendous impact on your academic, professional, or personal paths. I wish you could just enjoy these years of your lives. Have fun -- you're kids!
Not all of you are going to an Ivy League school after you graduate.
I know some of the things I have to teach and you have to learn are boring.
I know that you are an individual with your own perspective and problems even though you're only a teen.
Parents and students often come to school thinking that it is the teacher's job to help you get smart -- you are right. I can only help. Actual learning can only happen by the student himself.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.