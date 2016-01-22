Teachers are calling in sick to protest the deplorable condition of Detroit public schools

From bullet holes to mouse droppings, Detroit schools are in deplorable shape, and Detroit teachers are calling in sick in protest. All month, teachers have taken to social media, posting pictures of broken urinals, fungus growing in classrooms, and moldy school breakfasts, their anger culminating in what they have called a “sickout,” which left more than 85 schools closed and thousands of students out of school.
