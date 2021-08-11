NSW is days away from Year 12 students returning to the classroom – but the government has no idea how many teachers have been vaccinated

The NSW government is not tallying the number of teachers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Education Department has confirmed.

The confirmation comes days before thousands of Year 12 students are scheduled to return to in-person learning across the state, despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Teachers’ unions have challenged the decision to return to in-person learning, and have called for teachers to join vaccine prioritisation lists.

The NSW government has confirmed it is not tallying the number of teachers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, less than a week before thousands of Year 12 students across Sydney are scheduled to recommence limited face-to-face learning.

Schools across the city have are closed as part of the Greater Sydney coronavirus lockdown.

However, HSC students are scheduled to return to the classroom in small groups from August 16, as the state government attempts to limit the lockdown’s impact on final year studies.

In a joint statement released last Thursday, the NSW Teachers Federation and the Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT urged the state government to change course, claiming a return to in-person learning during a severe COVID-19 outbreak could put teachers at risk.

Echoing the state government’s claims that workplaces remain a key point of viral transmission, the unions said the decision was “dangerous, unsafe, and unwise.”

Facing a public COVID-19 parliamentary committee hearing on Thursday, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell backed the latest state government measures, saying they would offer targeted student support in a COVID-safe manner.

But when asked by NSW Labor MP Courtney Houssos about the proportion of teachers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Education Department secretary Georgina Harrisson said no such data is currently available.

“It is personal information held by the individual, not by the employer,” she said. “We do not have records of vaccinations of teachers.”

Appointment booking data does not capture employment information, she added.

“We continue to encourage all of our staff to go and get vaccinated at the first opportunity they have,” she said.

Teachers unions have long argued their members across the city should be added to vaccine priority lists, in the manner that frontline medical and emergency services staff have been offered the jab.

Left to seek vaccination through non-priority channels, teachers across the state have also faced cancelled vaccine appointments, NSW Teachers’ Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos told the hearing.

“There still remain significant issues with respect to access and supply,” he said, noting that 48% of teachers are under the age of 40, and thereby not recommended for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The August 16 back-to-school measure will not apply to Year 12 students in the eight hotspot local government areas (LGA) across south-west Sydney — but those students have been granted priority access to the Pfizer vaccine, in the hopes they may be able to sit final exams in person later this year.

“We are continuing to communicate to our Year 12 students through their schools, directly in the community, and through their public health channels, to really go out and get those vaccines that have been made available to them in those eight LGAs,” Harrisson added.