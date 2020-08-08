Teachers can get a free doughnut and coffee at Krispy Kreme next week

- Krispy Kreme is offering a back-to-school promotion from Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 14.
- Teachers can receive a free glazed doughnut and brewed coffee by showing their school ID at checkout.
The start of the school year just got a little sweeter.
From August 10 through August 14, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be running “Educator Appreciation Week” promotions.
For teachers, that means they can get a free glazed doughnut and coffee by showing their school ID at checkout.
And on Tuesday, August 11, anyone can get a free dozen of “Straight A” doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts, no ID required. Buyers are encouraged to share the Straight A doughnuts with “any educator in your life,” including “mentors, parent, siblings, neighbours, and friends.”
The buy-one-get-one promotion can be redeemed in store or online. Learn more about the promotions here.
