Unable to make ends meet on teaching salaries, some educators are becoming sugar babies

An increasing number of educators are turning to the dating website Seeking Arrangement to help supplement their income.

As sugar babies, these educators go on dates with wealthy men or women who often spend lavishly on them, and in some cases provide a monthly allowance.

American school teachers often make low wages, with some teachers in Mississippi and West Virginian bringing home less than $US46,000 per year.

Seeking Arrangement claims to have 8 million active “sugar babies.” 10,000 of those self identify as educators.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, several educators who use the website said they became sugar babies because they were already working part-time jobs to pay their bills.

Seeking Arrangement has come under fire in the past for claims that the site facilitates prostitution and for instances of angry daddies harassing Babies.

US public school teachers are paid notoriously low wages and are often forced to work multiple part-time jobs just to meet their basic needs. Rather than drive Uber or tend coffee shop counters, an increasing amount of these educators are choosing to supplement their income by going on dates with wealthy “daddies.”

These sugar daddy relationships are cultivated through a website called Seeking Arrangement, which works by connecting wealthier men or women (sugar daddies and mommas) with “attractive people looking for finer things in life,” (sugar babies.) Daddies and babies make arrangements where the daddy may spend lavishly on the baby in exchange for the baby’s company. In some longer-term relationships, daddies provide babies with monthly monetary allowances. Some of the wealthiest daddies have even been known to pay for their baby’s rent, or when the baby is a student, pay for their college tuition.

Seeking Arrangement claims to have over 10 million active members, including 8 million babies. It turns out a not insignificant number of these sugar babies actually spend part of their day teaching children. According to The New York Post, just over 10,000 of the site’s members self-identified as educators.

Teacher salaries vary widely by state, but nationwide the average public school teacher can expect to bring home $US60,483. In some states, like Mississippi and West Virginia, teachers on average make less than $US46,000 per year. The average Sugar Baby, according to Seeking Arrangement’s own stats, supposedly brings in $US2,800 every month from their dates. That comes out to $US33,600 per year. For some educators, that’s nearly equivalent to working a second full-time teaching job.

In some cases, the perks extended beyond the allowance. An educator who went by the name Nolah explained her lavish arrangement as a sugar baby in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.

“I can go on a date, I can have steak and lobster, be gone for three hours after my kids are already asleep and come home with $US500,” Nolah told Yahoo Lifestyle. Nolah said she struggled to pay off basic bills with her teaching income and viewed Seeking Arrangement as a second job. An analysis of national education data by EdWeek found one in five US teachers supplemented their teaching income with a part-time job.

Despite the clear financial incentives, Seeking Arrangement does not publicise the baby’s role strictly as a job and opts instead of the term “lifestyle choice.” The company’s public relations manager, Alexis Germany expanded on the dynamic in an email sent to Business Insider.

“The financial aspect of the relationship is something that can be brought up once a level of trust has been built. Anyone asking for money upfront is treating the situation as a job, and Sugar dating is not a job, it’s a lifestyle choice.”

Seeking Arrangement’s plagued by allegations of prostitution and harassment from daddies.



Since its founding in 2006, Seeking Arrangment has had to deflect allegations that it facilitates prostitution Other issues with the site have arisen with upset daddies who’ve blurred the lines between a transaction and a relationship. In one of those cases, a former baby took her daddy to court after he continually harassed her on social media for leaving the arrangement.

Two of the sugar baby teachers Yahoo Lifestyle spoke to said they had sex with their daddies, but said it was the result of a long term relationship rather than an outright transaction.

Seeking Arrangement doesn’t hide from these points. Under the site’s terms of service, in all cap letters, potential daddies and babies are reminded that Seeking Arrangement “PROHIBITS ANY UNLAWFUL USE OF THE SITE, INCLUDING ESCORTING, PROSTITUTION, AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Seeking Arrangement’s CEO Brandon Wade claimed his services are meant for “Sugar Babies” who want to live their lives while bettering their careers.

“Having a mentor or partner who exceeds what they already bring to the table can allow them to focus on their goals and achieve the lifestyle they strive for,” Wade told the New York Post.

While some of the babies in the Yahoo story admitted to feeling initially uncomfortable with the arrangements, they each described the money they received as crucial for supplementing their teacher’s salaries.

