Kindergarten Teacher Accidentally Uploads Her Class Photo As Profile Picture On Tinder

When you’re swiping through Tinder, you expect to see selfies and kissy-faces.

What you don’t expect to see: a gaggle of 5-year-olds standing in a row.

We first saw this story on Time, where it was reported that Twitter user @SonicViolence was flipping through the dating app when he came across the following:

Here’s the photo:

Cute kids! Just not something you necessarily ever want to see on a hookup app.

Time reports that the account belonged to Jennifer Carnley, an elementary school teacher.

“Yeah I am not exactly sure how that happened,” Carnley told The Daily Dot. “I know Tinder takes photos from your Facebook account, but my Facebook linked to Tinder is not this Facebook. I am not sure how that happened because I am never on this Facebook when using that app.”

It probably was an accident.

When you first log into Tinder, it asks if it can access your Facebook profile, and if you click yes, it accesses your photos.

Time points out that “if you have a photo of your brother’s pet pug, your college roommate’s newborn baby or, yes, the adorable class photo of the kindergarten you teach, it could end up as your profile picture on Tinder.”

Carnley has since deleted her Tinder account.

