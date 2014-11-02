Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Emailed Nude Photos Of Teacher To 250 High School Students

According to Los Angeles police officers, a vengeful ex-boyfriend of a high school teacher hacked his ex’s email account and sent a mass email of nude photos to over 250 of the teacher’s students and colleagues.

Authorities report 38-year-old David Galvan allegedly sent the four nude photos in an email — complete with the subject line “enjoy.”

“Galvan was charged on July 28 with identity theft, sending obscene matter, and impersonating Rosa,” reports Gawker.

There’s an online petition from Rosa’s students, who don’t want to see him go in the wake of the incident. The petition reads,

Mr. Rosa is one of the most professional teachers I know and I would hate for a great teacher to lose a job based on a mistake that may have been an accident. He’s taught me so much and I don’t want a teacher who has impacted lives to be turned down because of a mistake. Considering John Muir High School has a bad reputation, he’s one of the best teachers who cares about the students and actually shows that he wants to be there.

The petition currently has 509 signatures and the students are looking for 750. Rosa is still employed at the school.

The act of sending sexually explicit photo, video, or audio to an unintended public audience without the consent of the “pictured individual” is called revenge porn; an act banned in the state of California.

The LA Times reports that “Galvan allegedly tried to avoid arrest by fleeing to another state, but U.S. Marshals officials were able to track him down to Hillsboro, Ore. on October 21st.”

He will appear in court on November 21st.

