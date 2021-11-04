Teacher who resigned after photo emerged of him outside Capitol during January 6 riot wins seat on school board

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington on January 6. AP Photo/John Minchillo

A Massachusetts teacher who was outside the Capitol on January 6 won a seat on a school committee.

Matt Lynch had resigned from his role as a teacher back in February.

He confirmed to a local news outlet that he was questioned by the FBI following the riots.

A Massachusetts teacher who resigned after a photo emerged of him at the January 6 riot won a seat on his school committee after Tuesday’s elections.

Matt Lynch, who was questioned by the FBI after visiting Washington, DC, on January 6, won a seat on the Braintree School Committee with 2,319 votes, Patch reported.

Lynch had resigned from his job in February after about 10 years as a teacher, Patch reported last month, confirming to the local outlet that he was questioned by FBI agents after the events of January 6.

A photo of Lynch in front of the Capitol emerged on social media following the riot, the report said.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Thomas Devin, the chairperson of Braintree’s school committee, confirmed to Insider that Lynch was at the Capitol that day.

“If he had committed a crime, he would have been arrested,” Devin said in a phone call with Insider.

He added: “I don’t care about people’s politics, I’m here to do what’s best for the people of Braintree.”

Lynch’s trajectory is not a standalone, either. At least seven people who were at the January 6 pro-Trump rally ended up getting elected to various public offices this week, The Washington Post reported.