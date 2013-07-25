Long Island Teacher Forced To Resign After Showing Off Abs On A Reality Show

A Long Island middle school health teacher was forced to resign his position after appearing as an extra on the Bravo reality show “Princesses: Long Island,” according to the Daily News.



Stefan Serie was a well regarded health teacher at Merrick Avenue Middle School who, in his words, was “coerced” into quitting after appearing shirtless in a pool party scene. The Bravo series follows six self-proclaimed “Jewish-American Princesses” who still live with their parents.

As the Daily News writes, “the 30-year-old flashes his cut abs and laughs in the background while the rest of the ‘Princess’ crew drinks alcohol from red plastic cups, bounces around in their teeny bikinis and dishes about their dream boyfriends.” You can watch the full episode here.

Serie tells the Daily News that “I didn’t do anything that I would tell my students not to do.” The teacher had his tenure offer rescinded and was pressured into quiting his $75,000 job, he says.

Since appearing as an extra, Serie has distanced himself from the controversial show. He told the Daily News, “The behaviour of the cast members was not something I wanted to be a part of moving forward.”

Serie was popular among students and parents, and there is a rally in support of him planned for this evening, News 12 Long Island reports. Here’s what one former student had to say about him on RateMyTeachers (lightly edited for typos):

My favourite teacher in all my years. He was the nicest when i had him- also the best wrestling coach. He is very Knowledgeable about his topics and taught me a lot. Talks to his students like we are his friends, and doesn’t throw around his power. Best teacher- best coach- also one of my best friends

