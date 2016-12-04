After quitting her job as a teacher, this woman travelled to 95 countries and turned travelling into a career

Talia Lakritz
Lisa Niver/We Said Go TravelLisa Niver of We Said Go Travel.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Lisa Niver was a teacher before quitting her job to work on a cruise ship.
• She’s since been to 95 countries, founded We Said Go Travel, and wrote a travel memoir.
• She believes a traveller’s attitude and outlook shape their experiences, and that staying positive is key.

Travelling hasn’t always been easy for Lisa Niver. You wouldn’t know it from watching her 600+ videos and reading her insights on We Said Go Travel, but she’s had to overcome vision problems and her biggest fear in order to have some of her best adventures.

Through her work as a teacher, she found that a positive outlook and a can-do attitude could take her more places than she imagined — 95 countries, to be exact.

Lisa Niver's love of travel began at an early age.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

Her parents took her on a cruise to the Mediterranean, and she spent her junior year of high school abroad in Israel.

After dropping out of medical school, she taught preschool, then worked as a ski instructor at Club Med, where she met cruise ship employees on their vacation.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

She decided to become one of them, and ended up working on cruise ships for almost seven years.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

'I loved being on a cruise ship,' she said. 'I explained to people it's like living in a college dorm but no one has any homework.'

When Renaissance Cruises went bankrupt, she opted for low-budget travel, backpacking through Southeast Asia for 11 months.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

Niver then returned to teaching, travelling when she could and sharing her experiences with her students.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

'There's so much about travelling that people want to share,' she said. 'They enjoy having the experience, but they want other people to know about it. One of the best things I started to do when I was in the classroom was share my travels with my students.'

She told her students about gers she saw in Mongolia, and months later they recalled the round structures in a unit about architecture.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

'I definitely found that the students were enthralled,' she said.

She started We Said Go Travel to share her own travel expertise and give others a platform to share their stories.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

As a writer, speaker, and self-described 'social media ninja,' Niver curates We Said Go Travel with content from 1,600 travel writers in 75 countries.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

She also co-authored a memoir called Travelling in Sin.

When one of her fifth graders taught her how to use iMovie during recess, she began making travel videos, too.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

She now has over 610 videos on her YouTube channel, as well as channels on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

'For me, the connection between teaching and travelling has been mostly about the sharing,' she said.

Travelling has come with its fair share of challenges for Niver, but that hasn't stopped her from visiting 95 countries.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

She has intermittent esotropia, a condition that impairs her vision and makes it difficult to navigate unfamiliar places.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

'There's a lot of choices I've made travelling over the years, where I travel with a group, like on a cruise ship, or in a certain pattern, which, looking back, is the only way I could accommodate (the esotropia),' she said.

'That's been a huge thing to overcome,' she said. 'Getting lost and being a traveller is not that great a combination, but I kept going.'

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

A year of vision therapy also helped improve her vision.

And though she is terrified of drowning, she conquered her fear and learned to scuba dive.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

'It's one of my most favourite things, but I had a very hard time getting certified to scuba dive because there was a lot of getting certified that reminded me of drowning,' she said.

She's seen how a mindset can shape one's experience both in and out of the classroom and continues to propel herself forward into new adventures.

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

'If I was having a bad day or if I was really tired, the energy in the room would be different because they feed off of the way the teacher sets the environment,' she said. 'That's something I've noticed with travellers and for myself travelling.'

'One of the main things I've learned over the years is if you're open to it working out, it will,' she said. 'You find what you're looking for.'

Lisa Niver/We Said Go Travel

