After quitting her job as a teacher, this woman travelled to 95 countries and turned travelling into a career

• Lisa Niver was a teacher before quitting her job to work on a cruise ship.

• She’s since been to 95 countries, founded We Said Go Travel, and wrote a travel memoir.

• She believes a traveller’s attitude and outlook shape their experiences, and that staying positive is key.

Travelling hasn’t always been easy for Lisa Niver. You wouldn’t know it from watching her 600+ videos and reading her insights on We Said Go Travel, but she’s had to overcome vision problems and her biggest fear in order to have some of her best adventures.

Through her work as a teacher, she found that a positive outlook and a can-do attitude could take her more places than she imagined — 95 countries, to be exact.

