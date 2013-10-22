Nevada Teacher Killed Trying To Protect Students From Shooter Is Being Hailed As A Hero

The teacher who was killed Monday morning trying to protect middle school students from a shooter on the grounds has been identified as Michael Landsberry, according to NBC.

Two people — the teacher and the shooter — died at Sparks Middle School near Reno, Nev. Two others, both minors, were also injured.

Landsberry was 45 years old and had a wife and two stepdaughters, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses told the Reno Gazette-Journal that a boy wearing a Sparks Middle School uniform opened fire outside the school Monday morning. Police have not confirmed how the shooter died, but multiple media reports say he killed himself. He was a student at the school.

A witness told the Gazette-Journal that a teacher told the shooter to put the gun down before he was shot.

The student said: “We were at school, we were by the basketball court and we heard a pop, like a loud pop, and everybody was screaming. And then the teacher came to investigate. I thought it was a firecracker at first, but the student was pointing a gun at the teacher after the teacher told him to put it down. And then the student fired a shot at the teacher and the teacher fell and everybody ran away. … While we were running, we heard about four or five more shots.”

Landsberry’s sister-in-law told the Gazette-Journal: “To hear he was trying to protect those kids doesn’t surprise me at all. He could have ducked and hid, but he didn’t. That’s not who he is.”

He was a beloved teacher at the middle school. Students and others are mourning him on social media:

It was a pleasure to have been given the opportunity to have met you and have had you as a coach.Thank you for that experience Mr.Landsberry

— Michelle Cardenas (@mitchiemich1) October 21, 2013

Once a hero, always a hero♥ god bless you Mr. Landsberry you have tons of people that will miss you ♥♥♥ pic.twitter.com/Gon2J2jAoG

— Lizmariee (@lizzy_boo23) October 21, 2013

If mr.landsberry hadn’t been there at the time of the shooting, one of us could have been shot.

— Alex ツ (@aleexbabe_) October 21, 2013

He taught maths, according to the website he set up for his students.

Landsberry posted this message on the site: “Just like you I have good days and bad days. What may bother me one day may not the next. A very good skill to learn is reading people and their moods. We will learn a lot from each other this year and what bothers us the most. … One of my goals is to earn your respect while you earn mine.”

Landsberry was in the Nevada Army National Guard, the Gazette-Journal reports. He was also a Marine.

Marine officials confirmed to Business Insider that Landsberry enlisted in 1986 and attained the rank of corporal. It is not clear how long he was enlisted.

