A teacher found a unique way to capture memories of her students -- and it's going viral

Saying goodbye is hard, but holding on to memories doesn’t have to be.

First grade teacher Sha-Ree Castlebury, 27, spent the last day of school flaunting a dress that her students helped her design.

Mrs. Castlebury handed her Lawton, Oklahoma, students fabric markers, and asked them to draw anything they wanted all over her dress. They worked on it for two weeks.

Castlebury told TODAY in an email interview that the drawings represented “what was on their hearts and what was beautiful or important to them.”



“It is a memory dress because I don’t want to lose the beauty of the kids as they have to grow up and move on from me,” she said. “It is a wonderful thing, but so sad each year to fall in love with these kids and then have to say ‘see ya later.'”



Her photos of the dress have gotten over 62,000 shares on Facebook.

Good luck in the second grade, kids.

