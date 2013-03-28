An Idaho Biology Teacher Is Being Investigated Over His Lesson On Human Reproduction

AmazonTim McDaniel, a tenth grade biology teacher in Dietrich, Idaho, could face dismissal after a complaint was filed by four parents who objected to his use of the word “vagina” during a lesson on the human reproductive system, according to Idaho news website MagicValley.com (via Jezebel).



The complaint also reportedly references McDaniel teaching his class the biology of an orgasm.

The issue is currently being investigated by the state’s professional standards commission, and will be brought before the Dietrich school board, MagicValley’s Kimberlee Kruesi writes.

“I teach straight out of the textbook, I don’t include anything that the textbook doesn’t mention,” McDaniel told MagicValley. “But I give every student the option not attend this class when I teach on the reproductive system if they don’t feel comfortable with the material.”

Dietrich Superintendent Neil Hollingshead believes a dismissal would be highly unlikely, and that McDaniel may instead receive a letter of reprimand from the school board.

But McDaniel remains adamant that he should not be made to sign the letter for teaching his students standard material that he has taught for the past 18 years.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” McDaniel told MagicValley. “I told them I won’t sign it.”

