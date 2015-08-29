This teacher welcomed her students back to school with an incredible Harry Potter-themed classroom

For many students, the beginning of a new school year is a dreaded event. So an Oklahoma teacher decorated her entire classroom based on the “Harry Potter” series to make learning a little more magical.

Stephanie Stephens teaches eighth grade at the James L. Capps Middle School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Us Magazine reports. Her wizard-inspired classroom starting gaining attention after Stephens’ husband posted pictures of it on Reddit earlier this month.

Students enter the classroom through a door decorated as Platform 9 and 3/4. The classroom also features a potions sections, Fluffy the three-headed dog, and Hedwig the owl. She even decorated the ceiling with winged keys from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Click through to see all the photos from Stephens’ amazing classroom. Unfortunately, these are muggle pictures, so don’t expect them to move.

