Teacher Copes With Budget Shortcuts By Selling Ads On Exams

Faced with budget shortages that would force him to cut back on the number of exams he administers (darn!), a San Diego teacher has been selling ads to pay for his test-making expenses. His final exam is already sold out.



USA Today: Tom Farber gives a lot of tests. He’s a calculus teacher, after all.So when administrators at Rancho Bernardo, his suburban San Diego high school, announced the district was cutting spending on supplies by nearly a third, Farber had a problem. At 3 cents a page, his tests would cost more than $500 a year. His copying budget: $316. But he wanted to give students enough practice for the big tests they’ll face in the spring, such as the Advanced Placement exam.

“Tough times call for tough actions,” he says. So he started selling ads on his test papers: $10 for a quiz, $20 for a chapter test, $30 for a semester final.

San Diego magazine and The San Diego Union-Tribune featured his plan just before Thanksgiving, and Farber came home from a few days out of town to 75 e-mail requests for ads. So far, he has collected $350. His semester final is sold out…

Fortunately the ads are small notes from students’ parents (like, “the answer is always ‘the Treaty of Paris'”?) and dentists. So, no full page colour displays from Audi—yet.

About two-thirds of Farber’s ads are inspirational messages underwritten by parents. Others are ads for local businesses, such as two from a structural engineering firm [see below] and one from a dentist who urges students, “Brace Yourself for a Great Semester!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.