Massachusetts Schools Shut Down After Teacher Was Allegedly Murdered By A 14-Year-Old

A Massachusetts town has shut down its schools after a 24-year-old maths teacher was found dead outside of Danvers High School, the

Boston Globe reports.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody and facing a murder charge, according to The Globe. Officials have not named the boy because he is a juvenile.

It is not clear whether the suspect is a student at the school, but a press release states that police began investigating Tuesday when the 14-year-old and teacher Colleen Ritzer were reported missing.

When police went to the school to search for the teacher, they found blood in the second-floor bathroom.

Ritzer’s body was found in the woods near Danvers High School. She was a well-liked teacher at Danvers, according to NBC News. One student said she was “literally the sweetest, most harmless person ever.”

On her Twitter page, Ritzer described herself as a “maths teacher often too excited about the topics I’m teaching.”

Danvers public schools are closed today, and police have roped off part of the building with crime scene tape.

