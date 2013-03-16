Teacher In Taiwan Arrested After Allegedly Infecting 50 Men With HIV At Sex Parties

Taichun, Taiwan

Photo: Flickr/trevphotos

A 38-year-old teacher in Taipei, Taiwan, has been arrested after allegedly throwing sex parties and infecting 50 men with HIV, Taiwanese media sources told Rocket News 24.The unnamed man reportedly arranged homosexual orgies on the Internet — promising drugs such as ketamine — and had sex with more than 100 men despite knowing that he carried the virus.



A police inquiry revealed that 50 of the men who had slept with the accused — an elementary teacher and alleged drug user — had been infected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), leading to the teacher’s arrest.

HIV infection gradually destroys the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight infections. Earlier this month doctors in Mississippi said they cured a baby born with the virus, and scientists are making progress with adults.

Police said there is no evidence the man meddled or deceived any of his former students.

The man is facing up to 12 years in prison.

