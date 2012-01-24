Teach For America Worker: 'This Is The Toughest Job I've Ever Had'

Photo: Bobby Edenfield

Teach For America recently ranked No. 70 on Fortune’s annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list. The program, which enlists recent college grads to teach in low-income neighborhoods across the U.S., is tough work.



Just ask Bobby Edenfield, a 24-year-old teacher in a neighbourhood right outside Washington, D.C.

“It’s definitely hard and stressful, but I love teaching,” he tells us. “It makes a big difference in the lives of these kids.”

Edenfield didn’t plan on becoming a teacher. But after a spring break trip to D.C., where he learned of the area’s staggeringly low education rates, he changed his mind. “It’s so intense, especially the planning, but I never thought I would love being a teacher as much as I do,” he says. “It’s a big time commitment and is the most life-changing experience I’ve had.”

Edenfield offered to take a camera around with him for a day and document what it’s really like as a Teach For America employee.

