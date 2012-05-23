Teach Bill Ackman A Sport And He Might Hire You To His Hedge Fund

Photo: Wikipedia

Bill Ackman is arguably one of the most watched hedge fund managers these days. His biggest investment JC Penney is tanking amid mixed earnings results, but he’s also recently won a proxy fight with Canadian Pacific—another big holding of his—and oh, he just bought Burger King.So no doubt many may also be scrambling to land a job with the hedge funder and his firm Pershing Square, or at least find some way to get a little closer to the investor.



Well, we may have learned a way to do that this weekend—Ackman played at a charitable tennis doubles tournament for R Baby Foundation, and told Bloomberg reporter Philip Boroff a little about his partner—who he hired after they played tennis together a couple of years ago. From Bloomberg—

Ackman’s partner was 25-year-old Mariusz Adamski, a business major and No. 1 doubles player at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. After they were introduced three years ago by Jeffrey Appel, an investment banker, Ackman hired Adamski at Pershing, a hedge fund.

“I told him I’ll teach him the investment business and he’s teaching me tennis,” said Ackman, who played high-school tennis but did crew at Harvard College

Play a sport well, get a job at a hedge fund? We can’t say we’re surprised.

(hat tip Dealbreaker)

