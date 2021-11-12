6 ways that tea tree oil can help dandruff, skin allergies, and more

Tea tree oil can help fight acne. Eva-Katalin/Getty Images

Tea tree oil can be used to fight acne, treat candida infection, and get rid of nail fungus.

It can help fight dandruff because it can kill dandruff-causing yeast on your scalp.

It also may help in wound healing because it decreases inflammation and kills germs.

Tea tree oil is an extract from the Australian tea tree that has been used as a natural remedy for a variety of skin conditions. Not all health claims about tea tree oil are supported by science, but some uses are backed by research, including fighting acne and treating dandruff.

Here are six science-backed uses of tea tree oil.

1. Fight acne

“Because it may help lower levels of acne-causing bacteria, tea tree oil is considered a natural treatment for acne,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A very small 2017 study found that people who used tea tree oil for 12 weeks had significantly fewer acne lesions than they did at the start of the study.

But this doesn’t mean you should throw out your skin products – “I personally find that it does not take the place of traditional acne treatments,” Zeichner says.

This may be partly because tea tree oil tends to work more slowly than products like benzoyl peroxide. However, some report that it has fewer side effects.

To use tea tree oil for acne, it’s best to use 5% concentration oil and apply it twice per day.

2. Treat dandruff

Dandruff is a condition caused by high levels of naturally occurring yeast in your scalp. This leads to inflammation and symptoms like itching and skin flaking.

“Tea tree oil is naturally antifungal as an ingredient and can inhibit the growth of yeast,” says Michele Green, MD, a board certified cosmetic dermatologist with a private practice in NYC.

The best way to use tea tree oil on your scalp is to find a shampoo that contains 5% tea tree oil and use it daily for at least four weeks.

3. Help heal wounds

Tea tree oil can help with wound healing in two ways:

It reduces inflammation in the damaged tissue. When your skin is wounded, your body launches an inflammatory reaction to help you heal. But too much inflammation can delay healing and lead to more severe scarring. Because it is naturally antibiotic, tea tree oil can help kill bacteria that might infect a wound.

To use tea tree oil on wounds, use a 10% concentration product and apply it twice per day. Never use it for burns, as it can irritate burned skin.

4. Get rid of nail fungus

“Because of its antimicrobial properties, many people use tea tree oil to treat nail fungus,” Zeichner says. By killing the fungus, it may allow clean, non-infected nails to grow.

A small 2017 study found that after six months of topical treatment with undiluted tea tree oil, 27% of patients were completely cured and 65% were partially cured of nail fungus.

However, nail fungus can be very difficult to treat. “In many cases it takes an oral antifungal medication to treat a fungal nail infection,” which you may need to take for up to 6 months, Zeichner says.

Even if tea tree oil does work as a treatment, it can take a long time to fully eradicate the fungus, Green says.

For the treatment to work best, “nails should be kept dry, clean, and short to discourage growth of fungus,” Green says.

5. Fight candida infection

Candida albicans fungus is a naturally occurring yeast that can overgrow in several areas throughout your body. Tea tree oil can help decrease the growth of the fungus when it appears in your mouth, in a condition called thrush.

Thrush may cause symptoms including:

White, creamy lesions on your tongue or inner cheeks

Soreness or burning that can make it difficult to eat or swallow

Cotton-like feeling inside your mouth

Lost sense of taste

Human studies are very limited when it comes to tea tree oil and thrush, but one analysis found that the following regimen helped treat thrush in people with AIDS:

Use 15 ml of a mouthwash with a 5% or less solution of tea tree oil.

Swish in mouth for 30 to 60 seconds four times per day.

Make sure to spit it all out and don’t swallow any, as it can be toxic internally.

6. Calm skin allergies

Contact dermatitis is an itchy, red rash that shows up on your skin after you’ve been exposed to a substance you’re allergic to. This can include makeup, fragrances, and certain metals.

“Tea tree oil has been found to reduce inflammation and provide relief for symptoms such as swelling, itching, and redness,” Green says.

In a small 2011 study, researchers placed several allergen extracts on patients’ skin, then treated them with various methods. Tea tree oil reduced allergic skin reactions by 40%.

The researchers recommend using 20% tea tree oil concentration on irritated skin as needed.

How to use tea tree oil

“Although it’s a natural ingredient, applying tea tree oil directly to the skin can cause or exacerbate skin irritation,” Green says.

To use tea tree oil without harming your skin, Green offers the following guidelines:

Never use pure tea tree oil on your skin – it should be diluted prior to use, following the recommendations for each condition you’re treating.

If you want to avoid the process of diluting tea tree oil, you can always incorporate the ingredient into your skincare routine by finding a cleanser or spot treatment that contains it.

If you have never used tea tree oil on your skin before, place a small amount on your inner forearm and leave it there for 24 hrs to ensure that it won’t cause any unwanted side effects.

Insider’s takeaway

Tea tree oil can be a great alternative remedy for conditions like skin allergies, thrush, and acne. But in some cases, it may not be as effective as more traditional medical treatments, Zeichner says. To find the best option for you, it’s best to consult with your doctor before starting any new skin treatment.

