Tea Party Target: Jeff Immelt

FreedomWorks, former U.S. Rep. Dick Army’s Washington-based conservative group, has “launched” a new negative ad campaign that takes aim at General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt. Obama recently selected Immelt to replace Paul Volker to head up his outside economic advisory panel, renamed the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness.



In a joint statement with the Free Enterprise Project, FreedomWorks dubbed the appointment “crony capitalism in its purest form.” The groups alleged that Immelt will use his new position to lobby on behalf of “rent-seeking” GE.

The first ad, released Monday, calls on GE to fire Immelt, ostensibly for his support of various Obama agenda items. Talking Points Memo has the spot here. The ad has been released online and (supposedly) will run on cable at some point in the future, a spokesman for FreedomWorks told TPM.

A standard tactic of underfunded political advocacy groups is to make an ad, announce that it will run in “markets all around the country,” not buy the time to run the ads, and then let the news media do the rest. In short, rely on free media to generate publicity and fund-raising. It will be interesting to see if the news media takes the bait.

