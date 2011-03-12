Tea Party Group Wants You To Vote Against Tampa Mayoral Candidate Because She's... Unmarried

The Tampa FL mayoral race is getting ugly just two weeks before the March 22 election date.



A mailer sent out by 527 group Less Government Now argues candidate Rose Ferlita is unelectable not because she’s unskilled but because she’s “unmarried.”

“Rose Ferlita has put her political ambition first and foremost, while her opponent is a dedicated family man with two children — Ferlita is an unmarried woman with a suspect commitment to family values,” the note reads.

At least one blog wonders if the word “unmarried” is a “subtle way of casting doubt on Ferlita’s sexual orientation.”

According to ThinkProgress.org, “Less Government Now appears to be tied to Scott Maddox, a Democratic operative who unsuccessfully ran for Agricultural Commissioner last year, and has been used to bolster tea party candidates in an attempt to split the GOP vote. Tampa has non-partisan mayoral elections, but Ferlita, a current county commissioner, is a Republican.”

