Speaker At Rally In DC Tells Obama: 'Put The Quran Down,' 'Get Up Off Your Knees'

Veterans and other demonstrators on Sunday protested at the World War II memorial and other national landmarks and monuments that have been closed by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The rally, the “Million Vet March on the Memorials,” drew conservative politicians like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sarah Palin, who both spoke at the event.

It also drew scrutiny because of some of the protesters who showed up — including one man brandishing a Confederate flag and another, Larry Klayman of the conservative advocacy group Freedom Watch, who accused President Barack Obama of being a Muslim.

“I call upon all of you to wage a second American nonviolent revolution, to use civil disobedience, and to demand that this president leave town, to get up, to put the Quran down, to get up off his knees, and to figuratively come out with his hands up,” Klayman told the crowd, according to CNN, which has the video.

The protest was part of a furor that has sparked up on the right over the closure of the landmarks. It began on the first day of the shutdown, when a group of World War II veterans were not allowed to enter the memorial. Republican members of Congress subsequently appeared at the memorial — many of them have accused Obama of using troops as political pawns.

The White House has fired back that Republicans are responsible for the closures, and the shutdown, because of their original fight to “defund Obamacare” through the continuing resolution.

Here’s the video:

