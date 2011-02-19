The Tea Party Princess Will Make Her Debut In The Granite State

Photo: AP

U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) will make her first trip to the Granite State next month to speak at a fundraiser for the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, the Manchester Union-Leader reports.Although the Rep. Bachmann has been vague about her presidential ambitions, her trip to the first-in-the-nation primary state indicates she is prepping a run for the GOP nomination in 2012. Her New Hampshire visit follows recent trips to Iowa and South Carolina, other important early voting states.



Bachmann is flattering Granite State voters in advance of her visit, according to CNN’s Political Ticker. “We’re live-free-or-die people,” Bachmann told New Hampshire’s WMUR on Thursday, referencing the state motto. “We love the state, we love the tax structure.”

