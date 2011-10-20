Tea Party Or Occupy Wall Street? Bet You Can't Tell The Difference

Ever since the Occupy Wall St. movement caught the mainstream media’s attention the group has frequently been dubbed the Left’s version of the Tea Party.



Even President Obama sees similarities between the two movements.

Certainly the coverage often sounds the same.

Namely, a lot of cable hosts and newspaper pundits broadly speculating in bold terms what it might all mean.

For the most part their conclusions fall along partisan lines and sound something like this:

The [fill in the group] is irresponsible, uneducated, dangerous and isn’t at all representative of the country.

The [fill in the group] is a true American patriot, voicing the opinion of many, about the reality of the country, and is being treated badly by the press.

The point is the conclusions they are reaching now are often identical the ones that were reached in 2009…it’s just that the source has changed.

Check out the signs here and see if you can tell the difference >>>

In fact, it often it feels like the two sides covering this simply switched scripts. So perhaps just another reminder the media (or at the very least, the cable news sphere) has no idea what they’re talking about.

To wit. This is from the Wall St. Journal. Which movement do you think they’re talking about?

“Ordinary folks who are using the power of the Internet to organise. For a number of years, techno-geeks have been organising “flash crowds” — groups of people, coordinated by text or mobile phone, who converge on a particular location and then do something silly, like the pillow fights that popped up in 50 cities earlier this month…In the old days, organising large groups of people required, well, an organisation: a political party, a labour union, a church or some other sort of structure. Now people can coordinate themselves…There’s good news and bad news in this phenomenon for establishment politicians. “

The answer is the Tea Party.

Surprised? Outraged by the comparison? Check out the signs we pulled from protests from both groups (some in 2009, some in the last month) and see if you can correctly choose which sign belongs to which group.

It’s not as easy as you think.

The only thing that is clear is that Americans are pissed off, unhappy with the state of their country, and even more angry about what their government — all of it — is (not) doing about it.

