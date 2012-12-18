Tea Party Group Says George Zimmerman Would Have Stopped The Sandy Hook Gunman

George Zimmerman at Friday’s hearing

Had the man accused of killing an unarmed teenager been at Sandy Hook Elementary School, no children would have died, according to a tea party spinoff group.In a statement emailed to members yesterday about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the Tea Party Nation had this to say, via Gawker:



“Support the creation of local organisations to act as ‘neighbourhood watch’ for schools. Had George Zimmerman been at the front door instead of some mechanical card reader those children would still be alive.”

The group is referring to the shooting at the Newtown, Conn., elementary school that left 27 people dead, including 20 children.

Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder for shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

TPN has been called “one of the more extreme factions of the Tea Party movement,” by the Southern Poverty Law centre, which has dubbed the organisation a hate group.

The group also bemoaned the lack of God in society and violence in movies, according to Gawker.

