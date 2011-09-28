Tea Party More Disliked Than Ever, While Hillary Clinton Remains America's Most Popular National Figure

A CNN/ORC poll released today shows the approval rating for the tea party movement at its lowest point since polling began in 2010.



The conservative/libertarian movement is viewed favourably by just 28 per cent of Americans — down from its all time high of 38 per cent last November — while 53 per cent have a negative opinion of it, also a record.

Conversely, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s approval rating is at an all-time high — even better than when she was the nation’s First Lady — with 69 per cent of Americans holding a favourable view of her, compared to 26 per cent who do not.

Clinton’s popularity eclipses even First Lady Michelle Obama, who has a 65 per cent favorability rating.

President Barack Obama is viewed favourably by 53 per cent of Americans, while Speaker of the House John Boehner’s approval rating is at 37 per cent, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s is just 23 per cent.

A majority of Americans believe that plans put forward by both the Republican and Democratic Parties are leading the nation in the wrong direction.

Read the full poll results here >

Photo: CNN/ORC Poll

