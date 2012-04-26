Tea Party Marine Given Other-Than-Honorable Discharge

Photo: Facebook/Armed Forces Tea Party

Sgt. Gary Stein, creator of the Armed Forces Tea Party Facebook page, will be given an other-than-honorable discharge for violating Pentagon policy limiting speech of service members, according to the Marine Corps and reported by the Associated Press.Stein started the page “to allow active, inactive, or retired members of the United States Armed Forces to stand with the Tea Party movement.”



Prosecutors argued that Stein’s behaviour repeatedly violated Department of defence policy that states that an active duty member of the Armed Forces can “express a personal opinion on political candidates and issues, but not as a representative of the Armed Forces.”

Stein’s lawyers argued that the the San Diego-area Marine was exercising his First Amendment rights to express his personal views and that he never spoke on behalf of the Marine Corps or in uniform.

Stein, a nine-year member of the Corps, will most likely be demoted a rank to lance corporal, lose his benefits and would not be allowed on any military base.

A post on the Armed Forces Tea Party page states that his “discharge will be postponed until results of a medical condition, he was diagnosed with on Monday, are returned and treatment is discussed.”

Now check out the Facebook page that got him into trouble →

