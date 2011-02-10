New Tea Party Magazine Explains "Top Colleges Turn Kids Into Stupid Leftists"

Introducing Tea Party Review — the first national magazine for, by, and about the Tea Party Movement — and it appears to be everything we could have hoped it to be!



The magazine’s website contains a list of what we can find inside its inaugural issue. It starts out pretty bland, with pieces like “Complete coverage of the 2012 presidential campaign.”

Then it turns awesome — with articles like ¨The Left’s War on Science and Reason” and “How the Top Colleges Turn Kids into Stupid Leftists” (seriously).

Here is a sample of the list — containing the articles we are most, most excited to read:

¨Obama’s War on the First Amendment… and the Rest of the Constitution

¨Dirty Tricks and Vote Fraud in the 2010 Election

¨Glenn Beck vs. the Communist Party: A Tale of Two Rallies

¨The Left’s War on Science and Reason

¨How the Top Colleges Turn Kids into Stupid Leftists

We resist the urge to call out the Tea Party for being behind the times by only now getting into print media — they do, after all, have an animated avatar news anchor. We can’t read the articles yet — but in the meantime, you can sample the blog, with each piece written by an “approved Tea Party writer” (how does one get to be an “approved Tea Party writer,” one wonders).

Print media is a tough world, Tea Party Review. We wish you the best.

[h/t Wonkette] [via]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.