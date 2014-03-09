Here's The Tea Party's Version Of The Ellen Oscar Selfie

Everyone is getting in on the action of replicating Ellen Degeneres’ record-breaking Oscars selfie last weekend.

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s version of it came courtesy of the Tea Party Express, which Photoshopped a bunch of attendees here into one conservative star-studded selfie.

The photo includes Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, former Florida Rep. Allen West, and Phil Robertson from “Duck Dynasty.”

Here it is:

