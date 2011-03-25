Tea Party Darling Michelle Bachmann Will Run For President In 2012

U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) plans to form a presidential exploratory committee by June, CNN reports today.



Citing an unnamed source, CNN said Bachmann may decide to start her bid earlier so she can participate in the early Republican debates.

Bachmann, a Tea Party favourite, has made stops in early primary states this year, but has been vague about her White House ambitions until now.

The Minnesota Republican reportedly hopes to have an Iowa team in place by this weekend and will likely hire Republican state Sen.Ken Sorenson, a prominent Iowa Tea Party leader, to run her campaign there.

Click here to see who else is thinking about running for the GOP nomination next year > >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.