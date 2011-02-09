Tea Party Caucus Leader Wants To Raise The Stakes In The Debt Ceiling Debate

Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) won’t vote to raise the debt ceiling unless its coupled with a Constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds majority vote to pass new taxes.



In a USA Today op-ed Tuesday, DeMint urges Republicans to oppose any increase to the debt limit unless Congress passes a “balanced budget amendment.”

The South Carolina Republican lambasts “borrow-and-spend” Democrats for ignoring the “catastrophic” consequences of spending more than the government can afford.

“If we do not confront this now, we are choosing to bury our children and grandchildren in debt,” DeMint writes.

DeMint, a Tea Party favourite, has also been a major proponent of GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s proposal to allow the Treasury to prioritise interest payments on its debt. The law would keep the debt limit steady, while putting major restraints on spending.

