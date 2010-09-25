The 14 Craziest Things Tea Party Candidates Believe

Now everyone is sucking up to the Tea Party.
For Democrats, supporting the Tea Party means winning a few populist votes and establishing a third party to split the conservative vote. For Republicans, supporting the Tea Party means co-opting America’s loudest grass roots movement.
But who exactly are these people? Some are really, really nutty.
Christine O'Donnell is the Republican candidate for Senate from Delaware and polls 39-54 against Chris Coons.
Urquhart is running for Delaware's House seat and polls 37-48r against ex-Lieutenant Governor John Carney.
Noem is the Republican candidate for the House from South Dakota, polling 45-47 against Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.
Miller is the Republican candidate for senate in Alaska, polling 42-27-25 against write-in Republican Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Scott McAdams.
Paul is the Republican candidate for Senate in Kentucky and leads tightening polls against Democrat Jack Conway.
