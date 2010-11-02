IT'S ELECTION DAY: Here Are The 14 Craziest Things Tea Party Candidates Believe

Gus Lubin
Christine O'donnell

Well, it’s finally election day. Most tea party candidates are trailing in the polls, but there’s always a chance that they’ll sweep to victory. 

So what do these newly popular folks actually stand for?

You don’t want to know.

Christine O'Donnell is the Republican candidate for Senate from Delaware and polls 39-54 against Chris Coons.

Rep. Bachmann (R-MN) has served in Congress since 2006.

Devore came in third place in the Republican primary for senator from California.

Rep. Franks (R-AZ) has been a congressman since 2003.

Urquhart is running for Delaware's House seat and polls 37-48r against ex-Lieutenant Governor John Carney.

Angle is the Republican candidate for Senate from Nevada and polls 43-43 against Harry Reid.

Noem is the Republican candidate for the House from South Dakota, polling 45-47 against Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

Paladino is running for New York Governor and polling 24-57 against Andrew Cuomo.

Rep. King (R-Iowa) has been in Congress since 2003.

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) has served in congress since 2005.

Rep. Smith (R-Texas) has served in Congress since 1987.

Miller is the Republican candidate for senate in Alaska, polling 42-27-25 against write-in Republican Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Scott McAdams.

Paul is the Republican candidate for Senate in Kentucky and leads tightening polls against Democrat Jack Conway.

Palin is probably running for president in 2012.

So will all the Tea Partiers win?

