IT'S ELECTION DAY: Here Are The 14 Craziest Things Tea Party Candidates Believe

Well, it’s finally election day. Most tea party candidates are trailing in the polls, but there’s always a chance that they’ll sweep to victory.
So what do these newly popular folks actually stand for?
You don’t want to know.
Christine O'Donnell is the Republican candidate for Senate from Delaware and polls 39-54 against Chris Coons.
Urquhart is running for Delaware's House seat and polls 37-48r against ex-Lieutenant Governor John Carney.
Noem is the Republican candidate for the House from South Dakota, polling 45-47 against Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.
Miller is the Republican candidate for senate in Alaska, polling 42-27-25 against write-in Republican Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Scott McAdams.
Paul is the Republican candidate for Senate in Kentucky and leads tightening polls against Democrat Jack Conway.
