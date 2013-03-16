The Tea Party's Sci-Fi Vision Of The Coming Apocalypse

Tea Party filmmaker Luke Livingston unveiled his latest masterpiece at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, a fake sci-fi movie trailer of an apocalyptic America in which the Liberty Movement revolts against the ruling “Development Party.”



Livingston told Slate’s Dave Weigel that the trailer is designed to attract “younger people,” and has already made $1 million for the Tea Party Patriots.

A “full version” of the movie will supposedly premiere tonight at the Tea Party Patriots’ CPAC party.

Watch the video below:

