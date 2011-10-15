That Tea Party-Occupy Wall Street Venn Diagram

Everyone has been passing around this venn diagram about the grievances of the Occupy Wall Street movement and the Tea Party.
Basically, there’s a theory that both groups could ultimately join together.
Although it would be an unusual political union, it’s not completely implausible.
Here’s why: The Occupy Wall Streeters hate large corporations and the Tea Party despises that the government is too large.
The diagram is below from blogger James Sinclair. [via Ash Bennington, former NetNet reporter]
