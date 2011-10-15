That Tea Party-Occupy Wall Street Venn Diagram

Julia La Roche

Everyone has been passing around this venn diagram about the grievances of the Occupy Wall Street movement and the Tea Party.

Basically, there’s a theory that both groups could ultimately join together. 

Although it would be an unusual political union, it’s not completely implausible. 

Here’s why: The Occupy Wall Streeters hate large corporations and the Tea Party despises that the government is too large.  

The diagram is below from blogger James Sinclair. [via Ash Bennington, former NetNet reporter]

Occupy Wall Street

