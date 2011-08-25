WATCH: Tea Party Hero Marco Rubio Saves Nancy Reagan From A Bad Fall

Photo: Courtesy of My Fox Orlando

Tea Party darling Marco Rubio captured the hearts and minds of California Republicans this week, with a three-day swing through the Golden State that included a major knight-in-shining-armour moment.Already a rising star in the Beltway, the trip launched the Florida Senator on to the West Coast Republican establishment. Rubio gladhanded the state’s conservative elite, raised money from top GOP donors, and paid tribute to the ultimate California Republican with a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.



If that wasn’t enough to win them over, Rubio also saved the Gipper’s wife from taking a potentially awful tumble. Escorting former First Lady Nancy Reagan to her seat at the Reagan Library last night, Rubio reacted quickly to catch the frail 90-year-old when her cane slipped. Watch the video below.

His excellent reflexes aside, the California sweep proved that Rubio has appeal to Republicans beyond his Tea Party base. The 40-year-old swing-state Senator is already being courted by 2012 Republican presidential hopefuls, who see his Hispanic background and conservative appeal as ideal qualities in a running mate.



VIDEO: Nancy Reagan falls : MyFoxORLANDO.com

h/t Taegan Goddard

