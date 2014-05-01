60 Students Arrested After Breaking Into New Jersey High School And Trashing It

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Police say a high school senior class prank gone awry has led to the arrests of at least 60 students in northern New Jersey.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Teaneck High School around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police Sgt. John Garland tells WNBC-TV (http://bit.ly/1u858kx ) officers found urine in the hallways, petroleum jelly on doorknobs, desks flipped over and balloons throughout the building.

Garland says about 45 of the students are juveniles.

Police are contacting the students’ parents. Garland says the students could face burglary and criminal mischief charges.

The principal tells the TV station the school will open.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.