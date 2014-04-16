Italian Tea Company Tries To Make Drinking And Driving Seem Cute

A new ad from an Italian tea company flips the script on what usually happens when someone falls asleep at the wheel.

In it, a camera surveys a messy living room where a small boy has crashed his toy car, leaving smashed pottery and broken toys in his wake.

The camera then pans to the culprit, a steaming mug of Sognid’oro camomille tea that caused the boy to fall asleep at the wheel.

The ad then offers one final message: “Don’t drink and drive.”

Here’s the full spot, made by DLV BBDO:

