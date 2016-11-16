The INSIDER Summary:

• The infographic below shows how tea is served in 22 countries around the world. • There’s everything from butter tea in Tibet to hibiscus tea in Egypt.



There’s nothing like a cup of tea to relax you.

But not all tea comes from a small bag, nor is all tea served hot.

The infographic below, created by SilverDoor, explains how tea is served in 22 countries across the globe.

From butter tea in Tibet to hibiscus tea in Egypt, keep scrolling to see this beverage’s many variations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.