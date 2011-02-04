TD Bank Wins Big At IR Magazine Canada Awards

TD Bank triumphed at the IR Magazine Canada Awards 2011 last night, claiming five awards including the grand prix for best overall investor relations by a large-cap company.

The bank also picked up the awards for best IR by a CEO for Edmund Clark (large cap), best IR by a CFO for Colleen Johnston (large cap), best investor meetings and best IR in the financial sector.

Roughly 400 guests attended the event, held at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York hotel. The night’s winners were determined by a poll of around 250 investors and analysts who cover the Canadian market.

‘All the banks, as you would expect, have clear and consistent corporate governance but I would say TD just has the edge,’ said one respondent to the research.

‘Ed Clark is interesting to listen to and not as circumspect as some. He has stuck to his strategy and steered TD through a difficult period,’ commented another.

The research for this year’s IR Magazine Canada Awards was conducted by XbInsight, IR magazine’s new research arm.

Later this month, XbInsight will release its Investor Perception Study, Canada 2011, which takes a 360-degree look at Canada’s successful IR programs.

The investor perception study will be available to premium subscribers to Inside Investor Relations.

Other big winners on the night include ARC Resources, which took home best overall investor relations (mid-cap) and best IRO (mid-cap) for David Carey, who wins the award for the third year in a row.

‘David Carey comes from an operational background and has a good understanding of the business,’ explained one respondent to the awards research. ‘He also brings ideas to the table on why the stock is higher or lower than expected.’

Bruce Mann, head of IR at Rogers Communications, scooped the award for best IRO in the large-cap category.

‘Rogers’ head of IR, Bruce Mann, has been there a number of years and understands the company and business in great depth,’ noted one respondent. ‘He has a good team around him.’

Rogers Communications also won best earnings calls and best IR in the technology sector.

Special mention should also go to Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. The mining company, which spent much of last year fending off the hostile advances of BHP Billiton, picked up the award for best IR during a corporate transaction.

‘Potash is a great example of a company that doesn’t want to be bought out. It’s been tough, but the company kept the communication going strong,’ said one respondent to the investor perception study.

Read the full list of winners from the IR Magazine Canada Awards 2011.



