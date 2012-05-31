TD Bank Is Suing Mary J. Blige's Charity For $250,000

Mary J. Blige’s charity FFAWN has only paid TD Bank $368.33 of a $250,000 loan.

Photo: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Mary J. Blige and Steve Stoute‘s Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now (FFAWN) is being sued by TD Bank for a $250,000 loan taken out June 2011, according to TMZ. FFAWN agreed to pay the loan back by December of last year. To date, the bank has received $368.33.



Blige blames the lawsuit on poor management of her charity foundation, allowing the wrong people to handle her finances.

“As Founder and CEO of FFAWN, I am ultimately responsible for anything that goes wrong,” Blige told TMZ. “The problem is that I didn’t have the right people in the right places doing the right things. This should have never been allowed to happen, but it did and now we are fixing it.”

Blige is currently working with a a new team to eradicate the outstanding debts and get the FFAWN back on track.

ALSO SEE: Lindsay Lohan owes tens of thousands to a tanning salon in Nevada

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.