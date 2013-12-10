Olympians Lent Out Their Childhood Videos And Photos To Make These Bank Ads

TD Ameritrade wanted to find a way to make ads for February’s Sochi Winter Olympics that were more than just their brand’s name next to a photo of one of their sponsored athletes.

With San Francisco agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, they decided to draw a parallel between long-term investing in both banking and athletic training.

The “It Adds Up” slogan resulted in a look at how some of the world’s greatest athletes started their careers almost as soon as they could walk.

Here’s a print ad featuring speed skater J.R. Celski, now and as a child:

“We were getting these giant boxes of family albums, old Super 8 footage, videos, everything. So it didn’t work the way it typically does, with storyboarding and then shooting, but instead it was almost like scrapbooking,” Margaret Johnson, executive creative director at GSP told The New York Times.

Here’s the other print ad, featuring snowboarder Louie Vito:

There will be a total of four commercials that show footage running backwards from the athletes’ current success to their earliest days trying out sports. There is currently one for both Celski and Vito, as well as this one of skeleton slider Noelle Pikus Pace:

Digital agency HUGE is handling the social media component, promoting the campaign through the trending topic #itaddsup.

