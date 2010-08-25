TDAmeritrade Introduces Currency Trading Because Investors Are Bored Out Of Their Wits Trading Stocks

Photo: Steve Price’s Flickr

Here’s your real story of the day.On top of its existing options platform, TD Ameritrade is introducing forex and futures trading for its retail clients (they’ll bbe able to trade these things from the company’s ThinkOrSwim platform).



The reason is that investors are bored out of their minds trading stocks. Stocks are now totally correlated with each other, and the only action is at the macro level.

Seriously, when you have the yen trading like a biotech stock waiting for FDA approval, THAT’s where at home investors are going to want to be.

So is the TD Ameritrade news indicative of peak-macro? Does this mean, in a contrarian way, that stock-picking is about to come back?

Seems doubtful. As long as more and more of the economy is under the grip of the government, then it’s the government-level where the action is going to be, and that means trading currencies, or if you do trade stocks, trading them in relation to currencies.

