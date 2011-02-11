TCU Declines Rematch With Wisconsin Proving It's One Of The Big Boys Now

Photo: AP Images

TCU is still one football season away from joining the Big East, but it’s already acting like a BCS school.TCU declined a Rose Bowl rematch with Wisconsin – the kind of big-time matchup they would have killed for as recently as six months ago – because the game would be played in Madison without a guarantee that the Badgers would schedule a game in Ft. Worth.



That’s exactly the kind of logic BCS school have used for the last decade; they’re only willing to play against a good team, and risk a loss, if they’re guaranteed ticket sales out of it.

Now, the school that once represented hope for non-AQ schools around the country is adopting the logic of the big boys.

My, how the times have changed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.