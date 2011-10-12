The Big 12 Got A New Lease On Life Yesterday

AP Images



TCU confirmed the rampant week-long speculation yesterday, officially accepting an invitation to join the Big 12 conference.The Horned Frogs had previously committed to the Big East but couldn’t pass up the geographic and financial benefits of joining a conference boasting three other Texas members.

“This is living proof that dreams do come true,” TCU Athletic director, Chris Del Conte, told reporters.

The move may finally provide stability for a conference in flux. The Big 12 lost Nebraska and Colorado over the summer and will lose Texas A&M next season. Missouri is still exploring the potential of jumping to the SEC.

TCU will join a conference featuring many of the school’s former Southwest conference rivals.

“TCU seems to be a perfect fit from my standpoint,” Texas coach Mack Brown said.

It’s been speculated the Horned Frogs, whose membership will officially begin July 1, 2012, will inherit the Aggies 2012 schedule. That would enable them to face Texas in the traditional Texas-Texas A&M Thanksgiving game.

Because TCU never officially joined the Big East, they were not required to give the 27-month’s notice to leave the conference like Syracuse and Pittsburgh. But they may still be forced to pay the $5 million exit fee required by the conference.

