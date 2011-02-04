TCU Declines Rematch Against Wisconsin

Photo: Wikipedia

After a thrilling Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin, TCU wanted no part of a possible rematch come 2011. This week, Wisconsin’s Bret Bielema stated in a radio show interview on The Big 1070 that shortly after the Rose Bowl he was approached by a third party about playing TCU in their season opener. Bielema could not say “yes” fast enough. However, TCU head coach Gary Patterson did not seem as excited and turned down the invitation.Despite TCU needing to fill a three-game void for its 2011 schedule, the school showed no interest in what would be a prime-time season opener. For whatever reason TCU declined, coach Patterson is sending the wrong message to players, fans, and recruits by passing over a Wisconsin calibre team. As it stands, TCU is slated to play Baylor, SMU, Colorado State, New Mexico, UNLV, Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State and Wyoming. With this “easy” 2011 schedule, it’s no wonder TCU did not want to risk an early season loss to Wisconsin.



This was certainly a missed opportunity for TCU to proudly represent the “little sisters of the poor.”

This post originally appeared at TheMatadorSports.

