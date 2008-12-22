Tchotchke Store: Thanks To Bernie, Sales Are Up 15%

Everyone–press, stalkers, and tourists–have been camped out at 64th Street and Lexington Avenue., hoping to get a glimpse of Bernie Madoff. But now that he’s been put on house arrest, they’ll just have to settle for a look at his building. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll spy him watching TV.



But, that’s all fine for French gift store, Pylones, across the street from Bernie’s building. When we talked to associate store manager Devon Harris, he sounded positively giddy: “Sales are up 15% since the story broke!” That’s not 15% over last year, mind you—we are in a recession—but 15% over the week before.

Glad somebody, besides the lawyers, can benefit from this misery.



