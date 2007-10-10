TBS Signs With YouTube, Joost/Europe, DailyMotion

Time Warner’s cable network already has deals with Joost in the U.S., and plenty of its content is already all over Google’s YouTube and other video-sharing sites, though technically it shouldn’t be there. Most relevant for short-attention-span Web viewers: More access to TBS’ “Adult Swim” programming from its Cartoon Network. From RapidTVNews.Com:



Joost’s European users, YouTube viewers and Dailymotion users can now access CNN, as well as Turner’s “edgy” Adult Swim programming on line. Adult Swim, says Turner, has been Joost’s “highest trafficked show” on its US service since May this year, and is now available free-to-air to a pan-European audience.

YouTube users now get similar access, but with the added benefits of Turner Classic Movies clips, CNNI’s news output and cheeky men’s channel Nuts TV. “Turner’s partnership with YouTube marks the latest step in the company’s strategy to complement its existing linear distribution with an aggressive expansion of its digital presence across emerging media platforms. A number of free video clips from Turner will be uploaded to YouTube each week,” says TBS.